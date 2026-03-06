Bluetongue measures lifted as livestock trade restarts across Irish border

Livestock trade across the Irish border is set to resume after new bluetongue measures were agreed by authorities in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has cautiously welcomed the move, announced by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Cross-border movements of bluetongue-susceptible animals for breeding and production recommenced from 09:00 today (6 March).

The introduction of reciprocal arrangements between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will allow cattle and sheep to move across the border again after recent restrictions disrupted normal trading patterns.

The UFU said the return of cross-border movements was important for farmers whose businesses rely heavily on livestock trading across the island.

“This trade is vital for many livestock farmers,” the union said.

Under the new arrangements, susceptible animals will be permitted to move from EU member states where only the BTV-3 strain of bluetongue is present.

Additional requirements will apply to imports from countries where other bluetongue strains are circulating. Further guidance will be provided by DAERA.

However, movements of live animals from Great Britain to Northern Ireland remain suspended.

Following confirmed cases of the BTV-3 strain in England and Wales, all live ruminant movements from Great Britain to Northern Ireland are still prohibited.

The UFU also welcomed confirmation that the Temporary Control Zone in County Down will be lifted at the same time.

Once the zone is removed, livestock will again be able to move freely within Northern Ireland under a general licence.

While describing the development as a positive step for the sector, the UFU warned that bluetongue remains a notifiable disease and farmers must remain vigilant.

The union urged members to work closely with their private veterinary practitioners and to continue sourcing animals responsibly.

Farmers were also advised to avoid importing susceptible animals from mainland Europe due to ongoing disease risks.

The UFU warned there could be “a serious risk to NI food security if diseases are brought into the country”.

The union said it will continue engaging with DAERA to ensure farmers remain informed while protecting the health of Northern Ireland’s livestock sector.