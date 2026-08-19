Bluetongue meetings announced as UK cases rise to over 470

Farmers are being urged to act as bluetongue cases continue to rise across Great Britain, with AHDB holding a series of update meetings in England and Wales ahead of an expected September peak.

Latest figures show 473 cases of bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) have been confirmed in the UK during the 2026/27 season, including 454 in England, 15 in Wales and four in Scotland.

No cases have been recorded in Northern Ireland, while there have been no confirmed cases of bluetongue serotype 8 (BTV-8) this season.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) is reminding sheep, beef and dairy farmers to speak to their vet about vaccination as cases continue to increase.

Dr Mandy Nevel, AHDB Head of Animal Health and Welfare, said: "For many farmers, the current outbreak is no longer a distant concern. It’s happening now, in livestock systems across the country, and we anticipate disease pressure could peak during September."

She said vaccine availability had come under pressure as demand increased alongside the spread of the outbreak.

Nevel added: "Against this backdrop, vaccination remains the single most effective tool available to help protect vulnerable animals."

She continued: "Despite these difficulties, the key message remains clear: It is not too late to vaccinate."

AHDB is holding bluetongue update meetings in Lancashire on 24 August, Cumbria on 25 August, Shropshire on 26 August, Carmarthenshire on 27 August and Leicestershire on 3 September.

The meetings will give farmers access to practical information and support from industry experts. AHDB said spaces are limited and demand is expected to be high.

Where animals showing suspected clinical signs are reported, Defra funds diagnostic testing for up to three affected animals.

AHDB is also working with industry partners including the NFU, Animal and Plant Health Agency, Hybu Cig Cymru and Quality Meat Scotland to support sheep, beef and dairy producers across the UK.

Jamie McCoy, AHDB Head of Dairy Engagement, said: "This is an extremely worrying and stressful time for farmers affected by the disease. AHDB is continuing to provide support and practical guidance to the industry."

Farmers can contact AHDB’s bluetongue virus hotline on 0247 771 0386, which is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, or visit the AHDB website for further guidance.

Prys Morgan, AHDB Beef and Lamb Director, said the continuing spread of the disease underlined the need for livestock farmers to remain alert.

"Bluetongue doesn’t respect country or county boundaries, and neither does our support," he said.

Morgan added: "This is an anxious time for a lot of farm businesses. Speak to your vet, get livestock vaccinated if you haven’t already, and don’t wait for clinical signs before finding out more."