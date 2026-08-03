Bluetongue outbreak gathers pace across Britain

Farmers and livestock keepers are being urged to tighten disease precautions after 84 BTV-3 bluetongue cases were confirmed across England and Wales during July.

The latest Defra figures, covering the period to 31 July, record 81 cases in England and three in Wales. No cases were reported in Scotland or Northern Ireland.

The outbreak has started considerably faster than last season.

By 11 August 2025, England had recorded 12 BTV-3 cases. This season, 81 had already been confirmed by the end of July.

The Welsh Government has issued fresh advice to livestock keepers in Wales as infections emerge on both sides of the border.

Keepers are being advised to check the bluetongue status of replacement animals, discuss vaccination with their vet and report suspected cases promptly to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

Since the all-Wales Restricted Zone was introduced in November 2025, livestock has been able to move between England and Wales without additional bluetongue movement restrictions.

Officials said this made it increasingly important to check the disease status of animals before buying or moving them.

Wales’ Chief Veterinary Officer, Richard Irvine, said: “We are now in the active transmission period for Bluetongue, and more cases of BTV-3 in both cattle and sheep are emerging in different parts of Wales, as well as in England, particularly the south-west counties.”

Warm conditions can support midge activity and allow the virus to develop more quickly inside the insects that transmit it. Defra said temperatures were high enough for onward transmission to occur.

“Safe sourcing of livestock is crucial,” Mr Irvine said.

Farmers should check the BTV status of replacement animals before bringing them onto their holdings, reducing the risk of unknowingly introducing infection.

Keepers are also being encouraged to speak to their vet about vaccination, which the Welsh Government described as the most effective way to protect herds and flocks from the effects of the disease.

Bluetongue is a notifiable viral disease spread mainly by biting midges. It affects ruminants including cattle, sheep, goats and deer, as well as camelids such as llamas and alpacas.

Signs can include fever, swelling around the head or muzzle, sores in the mouth and nose, drooling, nasal discharge and lameness.

Cattle may also suffer a fall in milk production, while severe infections can cause abortions, deformities and deaths.

The disease does not affect people or food safety, and meat and milk remain safe to consume.

Suspected cases must be reported immediately to APHA. Keepers can call 03000 200 301 in England or 03003 038 268 in Wales.

Current case information and guidance are available through GOV.UK, while the Bluetongue Virus Hub provides vaccination resources and decision-support tools for keepers and vets.