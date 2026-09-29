Bluetongue outbreak surges past 2,100 premises

Livestock keepers are being urged to monitor animals closely as bluetongue infections continue to rise

Great Britain’s bluetongue outbreak has more than doubled in less than three weeks, with more than 2,100 premises now confirmed and a further 1,100 still under investigation.

According to government figures updated on 28 September, 2,124 premises have been confirmed so far this season, including 1,768 in England, 318 in Wales and 38 in Scotland.

Devon remains the centre of the outbreak with 872 confirmed premises, followed by Cornwall with 250 and Somerset with 156.

The scale of the outbreak is already more than six times the 348 premises confirmed during the whole of the 2025–26 season.

On 9 September, the total stood at 1,015 confirmed premises, meaning infections have more than doubled in less than three weeks.

A further 1,112 premises remain under investigation after suspicious clinical signs were reported, meaning the confirmed total could continue to rise as testing is completed.

Those premises have not yet been confirmed as bluetongue, and not every suspected holding will ultimately test positive.

On 27 September alone, another 62 premises were confirmed in England and 33 in Wales.

New cases were recorded across the South West, Midlands and northern England, while Wales also reported fresh infections across several areas.

Most confirmed infections this season have been identified after livestock keepers reported suspicious clinical signs rather than through routine testing.

Of the 2,124 confirmed premises, 2,086 were detected following reports of clinical disease.

Bluetongue has so far been confirmed in sheep, cattle, goats, alpacas and llamas during the 2026–27 season.

The number of individual animals affected is likely to be considerably higher than the number of premises recorded, as official figures relate to infected holdings rather than every animal testing positive.

Farmers are being urged to continue checking susceptible livestock closely.

Signs can vary between species but may include fever, swelling around the head or mouth, nasal discharge, drooling, mouth lesions, lameness and reduced milk yield.

Sheep can be particularly badly affected, with severe cases potentially resulting in breathing difficulties, weakness or death.

Livestock keepers who suspect bluetongue are being urged to report signs promptly so animals can be assessed and tested.

Vaccination is also being strongly encouraged as disease pressure continues.

Industry bodies and veterinary organisations have advised farmers to discuss vaccination with their vet, particularly where sheep and cattle remain vulnerable to infection.

Vaccination can reduce the severity of disease and livestock losses, although it does not necessarily prevent every infection.

Mild autumn conditions remain an important factor because bluetongue is spread primarily by biting midges.

Continued midge activity means transmission risk has not disappeared with the end of summer, particularly while temperatures remain favourable for the insects.

Restricted zones currently cover the whole of England and Wales, alongside an area of south-west Scotland around Dumfries and Galloway.

Livestock keepers moving cattle, sheep and other susceptible animals are being advised to check the latest movement requirements before transport, particularly where animals are crossing restricted-zone boundaries.

With more than 1,100 additional premises still under investigation and midge activity continuing, farmers are being urged to remain vigilant, report suspicious signs promptly and discuss vaccination with their vet.