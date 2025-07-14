Bluetongue 'red markets' hailed as a lifeline for Welsh livestock farms

Welsh farm leaders have welcomed the introduction of bluetongue approved 'red markets' as a vital step forward in supporting livestock farmers grappling with tough disease control measures.

The change, in effect from today (14 July), allows livestock to be moved from the bluetongue restricted zone in England to approved markets in Wales.

Announced by the Welsh government, it allows direct onward movement to designated slaughterhouses either in Wales or within the restricted zone.

It follows a recent bluetongue roundtable meeting, chaired by Wales' deputy first minister and attended by representatives from the farming industry.

Aled Jones, president of NFU Cymru, said he made clear just how serious the impact of bluetongue control measures has been on the Welsh livestock sector.

From 1 July - which marked the start of England's single bluetongue virus restricted zone - all susceptible animals moving from England to Wales need a negative pre-movement test and a specific licence.

“There continues to be huge concern from our members about the impact these controls are having on our sector,” Mr Jones explained.

“As we near an important time in the farming calendar for the movement of breeding stock, more must be done to ensure this trade and the future viability of our breeding flocks/herds and ultimately, farm business viability, are not put at risk.”

Welcoming the recent move, he added: "In normal times some animals would go for further finishing, so the fact everything must go direct for slaughter is not without its drawbacks, but the introduction of this flexibility will help facilitate and support trade in finished prime stock.”

Mr Jones also voiced continued concern over the ability of government bodies and official labs to manage the high demand for testing and licensing.

He warned that testing costs remain a major barrier for most farmers: “The cost of testing is essentially prohibitive, apart from small numbers of very high value stock.

"This is why NFU Cymru jointly with the NFU wrote to Welsh government and Defra to call for urgent financial assistance to help farmers cover the cost of testing. This request remains outstanding.”

Mr Jones encouraged farmers to speak to their vets about the advantages of vaccination: “NFU Cymru recommends that farmers in Wales discuss the potential benefits of vaccination with their own private vet to decide if it is right for them and represents the best way to protect their flock and/or herd.”

Commenting on ongoing developments, he said: “We note that the CVO for Wales is actively exploring how vaccine use can support further easing of restrictions to trade.

"This is welcome but with the clock counting down to breeding sale season, timing is everything. We urge government to work with industry and to consider what can be done as soon as possible to facilitate greater trade in vaccinated stock.”

Mr Jones concluded by stressing the need for clearer information for farmers, especially those operating across borders.

“NFU Cymru has been vocal in calling for more guidance for farmers on how to comply with the rules, particularly for cross border farms.”