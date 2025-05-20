Bluetongue restricted zone extended to cover Lancashire

The bluetongue restricted zone has been extended to include Lancashire and the remaining areas of North Yorkshire, as the disease spreads further north and west.

The move means that animals within the affected areas are now subject to additional movement restrictions, particularly for breeding stock.

The zone's expansion was ordered by Defra in a bid to limit the spread of bluetongue virus 'BTV-3' and protect unaffected regions.

Defra said: "Following the identification of historic cases in cattle in Lancashire, in accordance with the bluetongue disease control framework, the restricted zone and infected area was extended."

The total number of cases across Britain for the 2024 to 2025 vector season is 260 - consisting of 258 in England and two high risk moves in Wales.

Responding to the expansion, NFU Livestock Board chair, David Barton said: “It has felt inevitable for some time that the RZ would be extended.

"We recognise that this will cause further disruption to trade, particularly for breeding animals, which will now require a pre-movement test before being moved into the free area.”

Mr Barton reiterated the NFU’s position in favour of a nationwide restricted zone in England to simplify disease control efforts.

He also said the union acknowledged the importance of maintaining workable trade routes with devolved nations.

“We continue to advocate for the restricted zone to cover the whole of England, but we’re also aware of the need to find a practical solution that supports continued trade with Scotland and Wales."

With the threat of further spread, Mr Barton urged farmers and livestock keepers to be proactive in their response to the disease.

“I would strongly encourage farmers to speak with their vets about vaccination as part of their disease management planning.”

Farmers and livestock keepers in England's restricted zone must follow restrictions on animal and germinal product movements.

Susceptible animals cannot be moved out of the zone without a specific licence, and a general licence to move animals to designated abattoirs is also available. Movements within the restricted zone are permitted.

Bluetongue does not affect people or food safety, but outbreaks can result in prolonged animal movement and trade restrictions.

BTV is a notifiable disease. Suspicion of it in animals in England must be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency on 03000 200 301.