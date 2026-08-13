Bluetongue spreads north as Scotland confirms second affected farm

Bluetongue has been confirmed on a second Scottish premises, just days after Scotland recorded its first-ever case of the BTV-3 strain, marking a significant new development in the disease outbreak across Great Britain.

Scotland had remained without a confirmed BTV-3 case until 8 August, despite the virus being widely detected in England and also confirmed in Wales during the current outbreak season. England recorded the first cases of the 2026-27 season on 10 July.

The arrival of the virus north of the border is particularly significant because Scotland had maintained controls on susceptible livestock moving from bluetongue restricted areas in an effort to reduce the risk of infection being brought into the country.

Two sheep at a holding close to Scotland’s original confirmed case have now tested positive for BTV-3, with results indicating recent infection.

A further three suspected cases are being investigated. Two are in the same area as the original outbreak, including one premises contiguous to the first confirmed case, while another is in Fife.

NFU Scotland said it remains too early to determine the full extent of bluetongue in the country, but the latest findings underline the need for continued vigilance, surveillance and testing.

The union is renewing its call for vaccination, particularly among livestock keepers in the South of Scotland.

“Our message on vaccination remains clear. We strongly encourage livestock keepers with susceptible animals to speak to their vet about vaccination, with those in the South of Scotland taking particular priority.”

Concerns remain over vaccine availability, with the Scottish Government engaging with manufacturers over potential additional supplies.

NFU Scotland is also working to establish the level of demand from livestock keepers across the country.

“Where producers want to vaccinate, it is important that every effort is made to ensure sufficient vaccine is available.”

Despite the latest positive results, the Scottish Government has said it does not currently intend to introduce a disease control zone because prevalence is still considered low.

NFU Scotland is seeking more detail on how the government is assessing the situation and what circumstances could trigger a control zone or additional livestock movement restrictions.

Scottish Government guidance states that movement restrictions can be introduced in designated zones if bluetongue is confirmed to be actively spreading.

The union said any future controls should reflect the level of disease risk and be introduced quickly if evidence shows they are needed.

“Any future measures must be proportionate to the disease risk, based on the best available evidence and introduced quickly if required to limit further spread.”

Livestock keepers are being urged to remain alert for signs of bluetongue in susceptible animals as further testing continues.

Bluetongue is a vector-borne viral disease affecting ruminants including sheep, cattle, goats and deer. It is spread mainly by biting midges rather than directly between animals and does not pose a risk to public health or food safety.

Any suspected case in Scotland must be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency, which will advise on investigation and testing requirements.

NFU Scotland said it would continue working with affected members, the Scottish Government and industry partners as further test results become available.