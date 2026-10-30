Bluetongue spreads to 500 Welsh farms amid fears for 2027

Livestock farmers are being urged to speak to their vets now to protect sheep and cattle against BTV-3

Welsh livestock farmers are being urged to secure bluetongue vaccines for 2027 now, as nearly 500 farms in Wales record infections and concerns grow over supplies during future outbreaks.

Wales' Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr Richard Irvine, has warned that delaying vaccination plans could leave cattle and sheep vulnerable when the disease returns next year.

The warning comes as the latest Defra figures reveal that bluetongue has now been confirmed on 3,468 premises across the UK during the 2026–27 season.

Figures updated on Thursday 29 October show 2,915 affected premises in England, 498 in Wales and 55 in Scotland, with no confirmed cases in Northern Ireland this season.

The national total includes bluetongue virus serotype 3 (BTV-3) and cases where the serotype has not been specified.

In Wales, infections have risen sharply since 11 September, when the Welsh Government reported more than 100 confirmed cases.

Carmarthenshire and Powys have each recorded 83 affected premises, while Pembrokeshire has reported 73, according to Defra's latest breakdown.

The disease has also caused widespread problems elsewhere in Britain, with Devon recording 1,291 affected premises, the highest total of any English county.

Dr Irvine said the continued spread demonstrated why livestock keepers must prepare well before the next bluetongue season.

"Vaccination is the only viable long-term measure to protect livestock against Bluetongue," he said.

Bluetongue is spread primarily by infected biting midges and can cause serious illness in cattle and sheep, with particularly severe consequences for some infected flocks.

Symptoms can include fever, lameness, swelling around the head and mouth, nasal discharge and difficulty eating.

The disease can also cause reproductive problems, reduced milk production and, in severe cases, death.

Although bluetongue does not affect humans or food safety, outbreaks can have serious consequences for livestock production and farm businesses.

Dr Irvine warned that the virus would remain a threat through winter, making early preparation essential to reducing the impact of future outbreaks.

"Bluetongue will persist over the winter, so it is essential to be prepared for the recurrence of this disease next year."

He pointed to the devastating impact of BTV-3 in south-west England this summer, warning that Wales could face similarly serious consequences in 2027.

One of the biggest concerns is vaccine availability, after demand increased sharply during this year's outbreaks.

The Welsh Government warned that demand could outstrip available supplies when disease pressure builds, leaving farmers who delay ordering at risk of being unable to obtain vaccines when needed.

Dr Irvine urged livestock keepers to contact their vets early to discuss vaccination plans and make arrangements ahead of the next season.

"Talk with your vet to plan and place BTV-3 vaccine orders in good time."

Placing orders in advance would also help manufacturers and suppliers assess demand and maintain commercial vaccine supplies for 2027.

The latest Defra update also confirmed a further 17 cases in England, five in Wales and one in Scotland between 25 and 28 October.

A further 51 potential cases were under investigation across Great Britain at the time of the update.

Alongside vaccination, farmers are being reminded to remain vigilant for signs of bluetongue and take precautions when purchasing replacement livestock.

Keepers should check the disease status of incoming cattle and sheep and establish whether animals have already been vaccinated before introducing them to their holdings.

Suspected cases must be reported immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), with livestock keepers in Wales legally required to notify the authorities.

Farmers can contact APHA on 0300 303 8268 if they suspect bluetongue in their animals.

They are also encouraged to monitor the latest outbreak information using the official bluetongue cases and zones map.

Dr Irvine thanked farmers and veterinary professionals across Wales for reporting suspected infections and taking steps to protect their livestock.

He said their vigilance and willingness to act early had become increasingly important as confirmed infections continued to rise.