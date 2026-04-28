Bluetongue vaccine rolled out across UK as midge season threat looms

A bluetongue vaccine has become available across the UK at a critical time, as the disease continues to pose a threat ahead of the peak midge season.

Animal health firm Virbac has confirmed its Syvazul BTV 8 vaccine is now in stock and available through veterinary practices in England, Scotland and Wales.

The rollout follows confirmed cases of bluetongue virus serotype 8 (BTV-8) in southern England, raising concerns about further spread as temperatures rise.

Bluetongue, which is spread by biting midges, can have serious consequences for livestock, including reduced productivity, movement restrictions and financial losses for farmers.

Recent detections in the South West and South East, including East Sussex, have heightened the need for preventative measures across the sector.

Vaccination is widely regarded as the most effective way to reduce clinical signs and limit the level of virus circulating within a herd or flock.

The Syvazul BTV 8 vaccine is approved for use in both sheep and cattle, helping to prevent viraemia and, in sheep, reduce the severity of clinical signs associated with the disease. It can be used during pregnancy and lactation, with a zero-day withdrawal period allowing normal farm operations to continue.

Sarah Kearney, product manager at Virbac, said the timing of the vaccine’s availability is significant. “We understand the pressure livestock farmers are under regarding the threat of bluetongue,” she said.

She added that early vaccination would be key, enabling farmers to act before infection risk increases and helping to provide “the best possible defence for their animals”.

With midge activity expected to increase in the coming months, the availability of the vaccine is likely to be an important tool in limiting the impact of the disease.

Farmers are being urged to plan ahead and work with their vets to put appropriate vaccination strategies in place before the high-risk period begins.