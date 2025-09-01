Booming EU demand pushes UK dairy exports past £1.1bn

Booming European demand has pushed UK dairy exports to a record £1.1 billion in the first half of 2025 – a 20 percent jump on last year.

Shipments to the Netherlands increased by 15% to £130m, while France recorded a 41% surge to £82m. Exports to Spain climbed 40% to £35m, and Germany saw a 25% rise to £32m.

Beyond Europe, the US, Asia and the Middle East also delivered strong results. Exports to the US rose by 30% to £43 million, while shipments to Asia and Oceania grew 22% to £73m.

Trade with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries was up 28%, reaching £46 million, according to the figures.

It follows an intense period of international activity by the AHDB International Trade Development Team for Dairy. In the first half of 2025, the team covered more than 130,000 km, supporting 36 UK companies across 14 global events.

Backed by representatives on the ground in the US, Middle East and Asia, the industry worked with the government to raise the profile of British dairy from San Francisco to Singapore. Efforts included trade shows, in-store promotions and dairy education events.

Lucy Randolph, AHDB’s head of international trade development, said the team had been working tirelessly to champion British dairy across global markets.

She explained that the levy organisation had stepped up its efforts this year with a more ambitious programme of activity, carried out in close collaboration with both government and industry partners.

“We’ve invested more in delivering a new and enhanced comprehensive programme of activity this year, working in partnership with government and industry, and it is paying real dividends for the sector.”

According to Ms Randolph, the dairy industry has also reaped significant benefits from AHDB’s overseas representatives, including in the US, Asia and the Middle East.

She added that AHDB’s international activity, combined with the insights of its Market Intelligence team, was equipping exporters with vital knowledge and practical backing.

“Our work in the first half of 2025 has helped deliver tangible benefits for our levy payers, underlined by the six-month export figures," she said.

"We need to build on that momentum and look forward to delivering more of this activity during the second half of this year including taking part in Anuga in Cologne this October, this year’s biggest trade show.

“Our aim is to unlock the success of British agriculture and help ensure our world-class dairy produce thrives on the global stage.”

UK red meat exports surged to £966 million in the first six months of 2025, almost 10% higher than last year, as strong prices offset tighter cattle supplies.

Between January and June, red meat exports, including offal, were worth £966 million, according to the latest HMRC figures.