Borderway UK Dairy Expo postpones 2021 event

One of the UK's leading dairy industry events will not take place in March 2021 due to current Covid-19 restrictions, organisers have confirmed.

Harrison & Hetherington, organisers of Borderway UK Dairy Expo, have announced its annual dairy showcase will not take place next year.

The event usually attracts around 7,000 visitors, presenting the best of British dairy genetics and industry innovation.

Despite the cancellation of the vast majority of farming events this year due to the pandemic, 2020 Borderway took place on 13 and 14 March.

But given the latest restrictions, Harrison & Hetherington believe that the 2021 show would not be able to operate safely under the present guidelines concerning mass gatherings and social distancing.

David Pritchard, joint managing director of Harrison & Hetherington, said next year's event may commence 'later in 2021'.

"The event would have been our 10th showcase, so naturally it is with deep regret that we have a had to postpone the showcase.

"These are incredibly challenging times and though we have tried to come up with solutions which would adhere to the current guidelines, there would still be risks even with a scaled-down event.

"We receive incredible support each year from the dairy industry, and we are really looking forward to welcoming everyone back."

Borderway is not the first to postpone or cancel next year's event. Organisers of Warwickshire's largest one-day agricultural show, Kenilworth Show, have cancelled their 2021 event.