Bovine TB outbreaks causing 'serious human impacts'

A new report has put in the spotlight the devastating impacts that bovine tuberculosis (bTB) has on UK farmers’ health and wellbeing.

The report features the contributions of more than 450 farmers across the country and highlights the 'continued serious human impact' of the disease.

This includes significant financial costs, mental illness, physical injuries and damage to overall wellbeing.

The report was commissioned by The Farming Community Network (FCN), following a survey of farmers throughout 2023-2024.

Among the key findings is that many farmers believe the impact of bTB outweighs having to deal with the shorter-term impact of a disease outbreak.

The health symptoms reported by farmers range from fear and depression, sleepless nights and persistent anger, to a deep sense of loss of control over their personal lives and their business.

Many also shared that health impacts are generated more by anticipation of statutory testing and the fear engendered in anticipation of an outbreak, than by the disease itself.

One farmer in England who responded to the survey said: “Horrific interest rates eroded our ability to survive, yet that still pales with the loss of our beautiful cows.”

For many farmers the impact of bTB puts a brake on business expansion and puts long-term development plans on hold, the report found.

It concludes that the impact of bTB can contribute to a disengagement of farmers from the statutory policies designed to manage and eliminate the disease.

The report importantly highlights the often positive relationship between farmers and vets, with both commonly stating that they enjoy a high level of mutual friendship and respect.

It also recommends exploring the development of an agency, independent of government, for the management of TB in the UK agricultural sector.

Dr Jude McCann, CEO of the Farming Community Network, said the disease continued to cause farming communities a significant amount of stress and uncertainty.

She said: “Farmers shared their personal experiences of bTB and the devastating impacts on their health, wellbeing and financial security.

“We hope the findings and recommendations of this report will help to raise awareness of the human impacts of bTB and ensure that farmers’ health and wellbeing remains at the heart of decision-making.

"We also hope to see greater UK-wide collaboration across agencies, organisations and farm businesses, working together to eradicate bTB.”