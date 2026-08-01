Bovine TB payment errors leave farmers facing repayment demands

Farmers face unexpected demands to repay bovine TB compensation after an Animal and Plant Health Agency audit uncovered payment errors linked to a policy change.

The issue relates to animals moved onto holdings during an active TB breakdown.

Some farmers received compensation at the full rate when the payments should have been reduced by 50%.

The National Farmers’ Union said affected farmers had done nothing wrong and should not be required to return the money.

It has told APHA that it does not support efforts to recover the funds, warning that repayment demands could cause widespread distress.

NFU Deputy President Paul Tompkins said dairy and livestock businesses were already under significant financial pressure.

“This unexpected demand for repayment will place an additional and unnecessary burden on farmers. It should not be happening,” he said.

Bovine TB compensation is paid when cattle are compulsorily slaughtered as part of disease-control measures.

The disputed payments concern animals brought onto affected farms during a breakdown, when a reduced compensation rate should have applied.

The NFU statement did not specify how many farmers are affected, the total value of the payments being recovered or when the policy change came into force.

It also did not explain whether farmers can appeal against individual demands, challenge the calculations or arrange repayment plans.

Affected farmers can contact NFU CallFirst on 0370 845 8458 for free initial advice.

The service can refer members to Birketts LLP for independent legal guidance. Subscribers to the NFU Legal Assistance Scheme can also apply to have their eligibility for funding support assessed.

The Farming Community Network is available on 03000 111 999 between 7am and 11pm every day, while RABI’s 24-hour support line can be reached on 0800 188 4444.