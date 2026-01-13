Bradshaw faces Exwood challenge as NFU leadership race begins

NFU president Tom Bradshaw is facing a direct challenge from deputy president David Exwood as the contest for the union’s top leadership role begins ahead of the 2026 officeholder elections.

Members will vote after the NFU Conference on 25 February, choosing who will lead the organisation at a time of intense political, economic and geopolitical pressure on farming.

Candidates for president, deputy president and vice-president have begun setting out their positions, with regional hustings scheduled across the country in the run-up to the vote.

Bradshaw is seeking to continue as president, reflecting on what he described as an “incredibly challenging and highly pressurised period” in office.

He said leading the union had been “a great honour” and that the NFU had remained “solutions focussed”, with an emphasis on honesty, integrity and visibility during a turbulent period for the industry.

Bradshaw highlighted the value of relationships built with politicians and stakeholders, saying these had started to deliver results, including changes to inheritance tax, and had strengthened the NFU’s standing in Whitehall.

He argued that in an uncertain global environment, policymakers must accept that “food security is national security”, and called on members to unite to influence future policy and secure fair returns from government and supply chains.

Exwood, who is standing for both president and deputy president, is positioning himself as a candidate with ambitions to lead the organisation now or in the future.

He said recent events had shown the strength of a united agricultural sector, with the NFU playing a central role in representing farmers’ interests.

Exwood said he had been “immensely proud” to serve as vice and deputy president over the past four years, pointing to his record on relationship-building, policy delivery and teamwork within the organisation.

He stressed the importance of democracy within the NFU, saying competitive elections are vital at every level.

Exwood said British farmers are “some of the best in the world” and said his ambition is to help them produce more food with less environmental impact, while ensuring younger farmers are brought to the forefront of the industry.

Other candidates are also standing for deputy president and vice-president roles, with members encouraged to engage fully in the election process.

NFU members will have the opportunity to hear directly from candidates as they tour the regions as part of the national hustings programme ahead of the February vote.