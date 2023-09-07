Brian May shares bovine TB experience of farm he sponsors

Queen guitarist and anti-cull campaigner Sir Brian May has shared the experience of efforts to eradicate bovine tuberculosis on a farm he sponsors.

South Devon milk producer Gatcombe Farm, which is backed by Sir Brian, has been testing strategies to combat the devastating disease.

The 93ha farm, near Seaton, has trialled a series of alternative tests for detecting TB, as well as improving biosecurity measures and slurry management.

Speaking after addressing an audience of vets, farmers and academics at Aberystwyth University, Sir Brian May said he hoped for a "better life for farmers, cows and badgers."

“I began researching bovine TB ten years ago, when I founded the Save-Me Trust; together we embarked on a mission to find out the truth about cows and badgers and the scourge of bTB, in which the badgers stood accused of being a ‘wildlife reservoir’ of disease.

"After an introduction from the NFU, we set to work in collaboration, to battle the disease first-hand, at the dairy farm at Gatcombe in South Devon.

“I am hoping my work will pave the way for a better understanding between the various stakeholders in the fight against bovine TB, and will eventually lead to a better life for farmers, cows, and badgers in the UK."

Sir Brian added: "It is clear that Aberystwyth University is doing very important research in this field, and their work deserves support from all involved so that the scientific research on this disease can continue apace.”

The lecture was hosted by the Sêr Cymru Centre of Excellence for Bovine Tuberculosis at Aberystwyth University.

Professor Glyn Hewinson, head of the centre, said such events were "important in promoting a dialogue about this devastating disease".

"We engage with all stakeholders in our joint endeavour to find new and better ways of combatting bovine tuberculosis," he said.

"We aim to provide a strong scientific evidence base to support the eradication of the disease and to grow and develop academic research expertise in Wales.”