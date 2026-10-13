Britain unprepared for major food supply crisis, expert warns

Climate change and extreme weather are among the growing threats to Britain's food security

The UK is ill-prepared for a prolonged food supply crisis, with climate change, cyber-attacks and global instability increasing the risk of major disruption, MPs have been warned.

Professor Neil Ward, from the University of East Anglia (UEA), warns that multiple emergencies could strike simultaneously, threatening the country's ability to maintain essential food supplies.

Extreme weather, disease outbreaks, power failures and international conflicts are among the threats that could expose serious weaknesses in Britain's food system.

His warning comes as the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee examines the country's preparedness for major food supply disruptions.

A National Audit Office (NAO) report published in September found that Defra had not done enough to ensure food supply chains could withstand catastrophic disruption.

Although the system has coped with previous shocks, its ability to withstand a severe crisis has not been tested, the watchdog warned.

The inquiry also follows a 2023 emergency planning exercise which largely excluded food supply businesses, while local resilience forums reported uncertainty over their responsibilities during a major disruption.

Prof Ward, who gave evidence to MPs on Monday (12 October), argues that food supply chains designed around efficiency and low costs must also be capable of withstanding prolonged national emergencies.

"We have built a food system that prioritises efficiency and low cost. The challenge now is ensuring it can also cope when things go badly wrong."

His concerns follow research into Britain's food system, including The Roadmap for Resilience: A UK Food Plan for 2050, which he helped develop.

The study involved more than 150 scientists and practitioners and over 3,000 stakeholders, identifying growing pressures on the country's ability to maintain reliable food supplies.

Prof Ward, who is also a director of Root and Reason, The Food Resilience Collective, says the risks extend beyond farming and domestic food production.

Modern supply chains rely heavily on electricity, transport networks, telecommunications and digital technology, leaving food distribution vulnerable when critical infrastructure fails.

"Food security is about much more than how much food we produce. It is about whether people can access affordable, nutritious food when the unexpected happens," he said.

Defra figures show that 58% of food consumed in the UK in 2025 was produced domestically, with 23% sourced from the EU and the remaining 19% from elsewhere in the world.

The figures highlight the importance of both domestic production and international trade in maintaining reliable food supplies.

Prof Ward is urging ministers to establish a national food resilience strategy to ensure essential supplies remain available during severe disruptions.

His proposals include greater investment in climate-resilient farming, improved water storage and management, and reduced dependence on imported agricultural inputs.

He is also calling for stronger protection of critical food infrastructure and better monitoring of households vulnerable to food insecurity.

While farmers, businesses and government all have a role in protecting food supplies, Prof Ward believes ministers must take greater responsibility for preparing the country for large-scale emergencies.

The concerns come as the NFU warned on Monday (12 October) that mounting financial pressures were threatening farmers' ability to maintain food production.

Some farmers are questioning whether they can afford to produce food next year, the union said, while others are delaying investment in infrastructure and technology.

The NFU is urging the chancellor to strengthen food security through changes to investment allowances, temporary interest-free loans and a reversal of agricultural tax relief reforms.

Meanwhile, the government's 2025 food strategy for England sets out ambitions to strengthen domestic production and improve preparedness for supply chain disruption.

The NAO acknowledged that Defra had increased its capacity to address food supply risks, but warned that efforts to improve resilience remained at an early stage.

The Public Accounts Committee is due to question senior Defra officials on Thursday (15 October) about emergency preparedness and the Government's response to growing food security threats.

Prof Ward believes food resilience must become a central part of national planning to ensure households can continue accessing affordable and nutritious food during future crises.

He warned: "The question is not whether further shocks will occur. They will. The real question is whether we are building a food system capable of coping with them while continuing to provide affordable, healthy food for everyone."