British brassica growers launch supermarket league table

Retailers are being urged to back British brassica growers throughout the full UK season after surplus crops were ploughed back into fields last year while imports continued to rise.

The Brassica Growers Association has launched a new campaign encouraging supermarkets and consumers to “think British” when buying brassicas, including crops such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, kale and Brussels sprouts.

The move comes as year-on-year vegetable imports into the UK market have increased by 5.6%, according to Defra horticulture statistics.

The BGA said some British-grown brassicas ended up being ploughed back into fields or used as animal feed in 2025 after retailers failed to support domestic crops across the full growing season.

As part of the new campaign, the association will use market data to rank supermarkets each month on their support for British brassica growers, taking into account volume sales and market share.

The monthly league tables will culminate in the British Brassica Retailer of the Year Awards, which will reveal how retailers rank in backing British-grown produce.

The awards will also include a dedicated “British Brassica Promotion” category to recognise standout retailer activity.

Alongside the retailer rankings, the BGA is launching a consumer campaign in July to promote British-grown brassicas through the rest of 2026.

It will focus on the health benefits of brassicas, the environmental advantages of buying British and simple recipe inspiration, encouraging shoppers to “Think Brassica – Think British” when UK produce is in season.

Peter Durose, chair of the Brassica Growers Association, said growers were reporting a positive outlook for this year’s brassica season despite cost pressures and high temperatures.

He said: “Despite the challenges of cost inflation due to the gulf conflict and the current high temperatures we’re experiencing, reports back from our growers are overwhelmingly positive for this year’s brassica growing season.

“We’re doing all we can to support British farmers and not end up in the position they were in last year.”

Mr Durose said last year’s surplus had shown the need for stronger retailer commitment throughout the whole domestic season.

He said: “Sadly, due to retailers not buying British-grown brassica throughout the span of the growing seasons, the surplus stocks meant an alarming amount ended up being ploughed back into the fields or turned into animal feed.”

The BGA said retailers should prioritise British-grown brassicas ahead of imported produce whenever UK crops are available, rather than only during peak supply.

Mr Durose added: “We strongly believe that British retailers should be purchasing British-grown Brassicas ahead of imported produce throughout the entirety of the UK season – not just at its peak.

“By launching these awards, we hope to shine a light on retailer performance, recognise those doing well and encourage the whole market to do more to support our British Brassica farmers.”

The BGA said the league tables would recognise retailers backing British growers while putting pressure on the wider market to reduce unnecessary imports during the domestic season.