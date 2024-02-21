British farming has overwhelming public support, survey says

The public overwhelmingly support British farmers, according to a new poll which underlines the importance of the issue to voters in an election year.

Ahead of the next general election, 94% of respondents to a survey carried out by Deltapoll said it is important that the government backs British farming and food production.

Meanwhile, 81% of people who took part said it’s important that the food they are buying is produced in Britain rather than imported from overseas.

The poll, which was unveiled at the NFU Conference, also revealed that nearly half believe the amount of money being spent by government on farming should be increased.

Responding to the results, NFU President Minette Batters said support for British food and farming would be a deciding factor in the general election.

"All political parties should take note," Mrs Batters, who soon stands down as the NFU president, said.

"This new research clearly shows two key things; first that food is something that connects with people, both in the head and the heart, and second that farming is important to everyone in this country, whether they live in rural areas or not.

“It comes as no surprise that the British public want whoever is in power to demonstrate how they plan to boost sustainable home-grown food production and care for the environment."

It comes as the Conservatives are fighting to keep hold of their rural heartlands, with the latest poll showing the party is witnessing a 25-point collapse in support.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) and Survation poll shows Labour's vote share has climbed to 37%, up 17 points on the 2019 general election result, with the Tories falling to 34%.