British nurseries missing out as tree imports reach £229m

Britain imported 85 million trees and shrubs worth £229 million in 2025, prompting renewed demands for government action to help domestic growers compete with overseas suppliers.

The figures have raised concerns about the UK's reliance on imported planting stock, despite growing demand for woodland creation, greener towns and cities, and environmental restoration.

A coalition of major environmental and horticultural organisations is calling for a long-term strategy to expand British nursery production, create skilled jobs and reduce exposure to imported pests and diseases.

The Strong Roots partnership, comprising the Woodland Trust, Horticultural Trades Association (HTA), National Trust and Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), says greater support is needed to help growers expand their businesses.

British nurseries continue to face barriers including market uncertainty, skills shortages and limited assistance to increase production, despite opportunities to supply more trees domestically.

The latest figures follow a Strong Roots report published in 2025, which found that Britain imported 128.5 million trees and shrubs worth £280 million in 2023.

Although imports have declined between the two years, the organisations warn that Britain remains heavily dependent on overseas suppliers, particularly for larger, mature trees.

The partnership believes domestic nurseries could capture a greater share of the market, with the wider horticultural industry estimated to contribute £2.6 billion to the economy.

It is urging the UK and devolved governments to assess how many imported trees could realistically be grown domestically and establish a clear plan to increase production.

The calls follow a recent parliamentary meeting involving MPs and industry representatives, where concerns were raised about the challenges preventing British growers from expanding.

Alex Mayer MP, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Woods and Trees, said: “Britain has the domestic expertise and businesses. I want Ministers to work on a clear plan to grow more of the trees we need here in Britain.”

She also highlighted the potential for stronger domestic production to support skilled forestry and horticultural jobs while reducing reliance on overseas supply chains.

The need for greater certainty was echoed by Sarah Russell MP, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Trees and Horticulture.

She said: “Better coordination between government, those delivering planting schemes and the businesses growing the trees would help create more certainty for growers, support skilled jobs and ensure we have the right trees available in the right places.”

The partnership also warns that continued reliance on imported trees could increase the risk of introducing pests and diseases that threaten existing woodland and biodiversity.

The National Trust has raised particular concerns about mature trees imported for gardens and street planting, arguing that expanding domestic production could strengthen biosecurity.

Demand for planting stock remains significant, with more than 20,000 hectares of new woodland planted across Britain in 2023/24, the highest level in 35 years.

Increasing domestic production could also improve access to trees in urban communities, where tree cover remains uneven and many neighbourhoods lack the benefits of greener spaces.

HTA technical and trade policy manager Sally Cullimore acknowledged the continued importance of overseas supplies while highlighting opportunities for British businesses.

She said: “While imports may continue to be an important part of meeting that need, there is real opportunity to grow more in Great Britain.”

The Strong Roots partnership is now pressing ministers to provide greater investment certainty, allowing nurseries to expand production, recruit skilled workers and strengthen the domestic supply chain.

With 85 million trees and shrubs still arriving from overseas annually, the organisations argue that a coordinated government strategy could help British growers secure a larger share of the market while supporting future tree-planting ambitions.