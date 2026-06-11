British pork call grows as pig farmers face mounting pressure

Pig sector leaders are urging restaurants, takeaways and foodservice suppliers to back British pork as producers face falling prices, rising costs and contract losses.

The National Pig Association and NFU Scotland have joined forces to call for a clear commitment from foodservice businesses to use more British pork.

They are also calling for greater transparency over where companies source their pork products.

While retailer support for British pigmeat has remained relatively stable, the organisations say foodservice businesses remain far more reliant on cheaper imports.

They say diners often have little way of knowing whether pork served in restaurants, cafés and takeaways is British or imported.

Pig farmers across the UK are enduring a difficult period, driven by an imbalance between supply and demand and sustained low EU pig prices, which are adding pressure to domestic prices.

Input costs have also risen due to the war in the Middle East, while the NPA said the situation had intensified in recent weeks, with many independent producers being given notice on contracts by their processor.

AHDB data shows foodservice pigmeat volumes fell by 3.5% year-on-year in the 52 weeks to 22 March, mainly due to lower takeaway demand, although the figures do not show how much pork was British or imported.

NPA chief executive Lizzie Wilson said the pig sector was facing another period of severe pressure.

She said: “The pig sector is going through an incredibly difficult time at the moment, with many independent producers, once again, fighting for their futures.

“There are no easy solutions but one thing that would definitely help give producers confidence to continue is a robust commitment from the foodservice sector to back British pork – and shout about it to their customers.”

Ms Wilson said the lack of sourcing transparency needed to be addressed, adding that the British public deserved better information about where pork products came from.

She said the organisations understood the pressures facing the catering sector and the temptation posed by cheaper imports.

However, she said they were not calling for all imports to be replaced by British pork, but wanted the foodservice sector to do more.

She added: “We know the great British public is right behind our farming industry and wants to support it.

“Currently, it is not being given the opportunity to do so by the foodservice sector.”

NFU Scotland president Andrew Connon said Scottish pig producers were facing an “unprecedented crisis”, with many receiving prices well below the cost of production and sustaining losses of more than £1,000 per sow.

For a typical farm, he said, that could mean annual losses exceeding £500,000.

Mr Connon warned that without urgent and coordinated action, more herd reductions and producer exits could follow, with serious consequences for the resilience of the domestic pork supply chain.

NFU Scotland said its ShelfWatch work continued to show the important role retailers could play in supporting Scottish agriculture.

Mr Connon said retailers that prioritise Scottish sourcing, clearly identify Scottish products and give consumers the chance to buy local provide a vital route to market for producers.

He added: “We’re calling on all food system players, including the important foodservice sector, to play their part by strengthening their commitment to domestic sourcing and supporting Scottish producers.”

The NPA and NFU Scotland want foodservice companies to buy more British pork and work with the supply chain to identify cuts that could replace imports.

They are also calling for restaurants and food outlets to display sourcing more clearly on menus, while consumers are being encouraged to ask where pork has come from when eating out or buying takeaways.

The organisations also want governments in Westminster and Holyrood to strengthen public procurement support for domestic producers.

Ms Wilson said there was a significant opportunity for more British pork to be used across restaurants and food outlets.

She said: “There is a massive opportunity for the pig sector to provide more of our fantastic pork products for restaurants and food outlets.

“Everyone can win out of this – farmers, the supply chain, the foodservice sector, itself and, ultimately, consumers.”

Mr Connon said stronger demand for domestic pork was vital for producer confidence.

He said: “Clear, consistent demand for Scottish and British pork is essential to restore confidence, maintain critical mass in the supply chain and secure a sustainable future for this vital sector.”

The groups warned that stronger demand from foodservice would be vital to restore confidence, prevent further herd reductions and protect the resilience of the UK pork supply chain.