Independent pig farmers face crisis as processors cut contracts

Independent pig farmers face an uncertain future as processors cut or end supply contracts across the UK, the National Pig Association has warned.

The NPA is calling on retailers, processors and the foodservice sector to give long-term backing to British pork producers.

It warned that losing more independent farms could make the UK increasingly reliant on imported pork.

The organisation said many independent producers had been left exposed after leading pork processors gave notice on contracts to suppliers around the country.

Some farmers have had volumes reduced, while others have seen supply arrangements ended altogether.

This has left some producers with limited options once contracts expire, often in six or 12 months’ time.

The biggest impact has been felt by suppliers to Morrisons’ abattoir, operated by Myton Food Group.

However, the NPA said all major processors had responded to the current market downturn to some degree by adjusting future pig supplies.

The pressure follows a market downturn since autumn 2025, driven by oversupply, stagnant demand and falling EU prices.

The situation has also been made worse by farm backlogs, factory issues and rising costs.

The NPA said some producers were now in an extremely vulnerable position.

Herd sizes are already being trimmed, while some farmers are considering whether they can remain in the industry.

NPA chief executive Lizzie Wilson said: “We are extremely concerned about the position our independent pig producers once again find themselves in.”

She said many producers were “currently fighting for their futures”.

Ms Wilson said the pig sector crisis of 2021 and 2022 had already forced a number of independent farms out of the industry.

Although the sector had seen more stability since then, she said the “inexorable rise of the integrated sector” had continued.

Processors had also continued to acquire more independent producers, she added.

The NPA said it understood the current market context and believed, as far as it was aware, that contract notice periods had been followed.

However, Ms Wilson warned that the loss of more independent farms could weaken the wider supply base.

She said the industry risked losing “critical mass” in terms of suppliers and the businesses that depend on them.

Ms Wilson said independent producers remained central to producing high-quality pigmeat from a range of systems and to high production standards.

The NPA is urging retailers, processors and foodservice companies to restate their commitment to British pork.

Ms Wilson said this must include support for “our under-pressure independent producers”.

She said pigmeat needed to be “priced fairly” and that supply arrangements should take a longer-term view.

This should include incentives for producers to invest, she added.

“We know how much the British public values our great British pork products,” Ms Wilson said.

“Losing more independent producers will only make the UK even more reliant on imported pork.”

The warning comes ahead of an August deadline for pig contracts to fully comply with the new Fair Dealing Obligations (Pigs) regulations.

The NPA said there had been speculation within the industry that some recent activity around pig contracts may be linked to the approaching deadline.

The association recently hosted Agricultural Supply Chain Adjudicator Richard Thompson on its stand at the British Pig and Poultry Fair.

It said he was keen to hear from producers with concerns, including anonymously if preferred.

Ms Wilson urged any producers with examples of unfair practices ahead of the August deadline to raise them with Mr Thompson directly or through the NPA.

She said the NPA would continue working with industry stakeholders.

The association is also calling on government ministers to meet with the industry to identify urgent solutions for producers at what it described as an “extremely challenging time”.