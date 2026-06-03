British potato shipments to Canary Islands back on track

UK potato exports to the Canary Islands are set to resume after key trade restrictions linked to Colorado potato beetle were lifted.

The NFU has welcomed the reopening of the market, which had been closed to some British growers since the pest was first found in Kent in 2023.

Defra confirmed the change after working with the Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and the Canary Islands Inspectorate.

Colorado potato beetle is regarded as a serious threat to potato crops, with adults and larvae feeding on foliage and capable of stripping plants of their leaves if left uncontrolled.

The beetle was declared eradicated late last year following an extensive surveillance and eradication programme.

Following that declaration, rules covering packaging, labelling and detailed producer traceability, including plot-level identification, are no longer required.

Origin-based restrictions and several other conditions have also been removed.

However, cleaning requirements remain in force, with exported potatoes still subject to a maximum soil content of 1%.

Authorities said the limit is needed to ensure consignments remain free from soil and associated harmful organisms.