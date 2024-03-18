British pulse businesses set to get stronger voice as group joins AIC

Farmers and processors in the pulse sector are to benefit from stronger representation as Pulses UK joins the country's leading agri-supply trade association.

In early March, members of Pulses UK voted overwhelmingly in favour of proposals for the trade body Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC).

Pulses UK represents the processors and users of British-produced pulse crops, including peas and beans, and has more than 40 member businesses and organisations.

AIC, the UK's biggest agri-supply train association, represents 230 businesses responsible for some £17.8 billion of farm trade.

Last week, the AIC Board ratified the decision by Pulses UK, with work to integrate both organisations expected to conclude in the summer.

Robert Sheasby, AIC chief executive, said the move would enhance the benefits of having a united voice for all member businesses, as well as wider UK farming.

He said: "Since it was formed of three separate industry trade associations in 2003, AIC’s influence and expertise has grown significantly as we work in support of modern, sustainable, commercial agriculture.

"Pulses not only play a key role in helping realise the environmental ambitions of policymakers, they are also a healthy, high-protein product grown throughout the UK as part of sustainable food systems.

"The interests of Pulses UK members will be well represented across the five policy sectors of AIC – Animal Feed, Arable Marketing, Crop Protection and Agronomy, Fertiliser and Seed."

Michael Shuldham, president of Pulses UK, said the announcement would "better serve the interests of pulse businesses in the years to come".

"Working as an integral part of AIC offers clear strategic advantages as our sector faces some major challenges, most pressingly the consequences of the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) and diminishing crop protection options.

"This is why it is the right time to strengthen our hand by joining AIC to make a compelling case for sustainable pulse crop production as demand for home-grown protein rises."