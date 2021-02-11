British Science Week: Farmers to teach 30,000 pupils across UK

Farmers across the UK will teach over 30,000 pupils about food production and the farming industry as part of British Science Week.

Hundreds of schools in England and Wales have signed up to take part in the NFU's Science Farm Live lessons.

In the lessons, farmers will take children through real-life farming situations while covering core science topics.

The programme will include live lambing, discovering the future of agri-tech, the life cycle of chickens and a farming-themed climate science show.

The lessons have become the newest addition to the NFU's education resources, joining projects like #LockdownLearning and the #Farmvention competition.

The free lessons will take place between 8-12 March and are designed to be easily delivered to children at home or back in school.

NFU President Minette Batters said the lessons would give children a taste of real-life farming and inspire them about the scientific opportunities within agriculture.

“The swell of enthusiasm for these live lessons is a golden opportunity to put food and farming in front of more children than ever," she added.

“The past 12 months have been really tough for teachers, pupils and parents alike, and these lessons offer a chance for children to get excited about science and learn about farming, while also taking some of the pressure off our educators."

Mrs Batters urged farmers across the country to reach out to their local primary schools and encourage them to get involved.

"We still have a few weeks to go until British Science Week and we want to get even more pupils signed up."

British Science Week is a ten-day celebration of science, technology, engineering and maths that will take place between 5-14 March 2021.