British Sugar confirms 2025/26 beet campaign start dates

British Sugar has set the dates for the 2025/26 beet campaign, with factories across England gearing up to receive crops from mid-September.

Beet intake will begin at Wissington on 15 September, followed by Bury St Edmunds and Newark on 29 September, with Cantley opening on 6 October.

Growers, hauliers and industry partners have been notified of the arrangements by email and through the company’s online portal, My British Sugar.

Anyone with queries is being advised by the processor to contact their Agriculture Manager or call British Sugar Services.

Dan Green, agriculture director at British Sugar, said: “As we look ahead to this year’s campaign, we look forward to working together with growers, harvesters and hauliers.

"We’d like to wish everyone across the British beet sugar industry all the best for a safe and successful campaign.”

British Sugar remains the sole processor of the UK’s beet sugar crop, working with around 2,300 growers across the East of England, East Midlands and Yorkshire.

Its four factories are capable of producing up to 1.2 million tonnes of sugar annually, with more than 27 co-products generated and less than 200 grams of waste produced per tonne of beet processed.