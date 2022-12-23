British Sugar factory to remain shut after 'significant plant failure'

British Sugar’s Cantley factory will remain closed for the rest of the 2022-2023 campaign following 'significant plant failure'.

British Sugar said it had taken the decision not to process sugar beet at this factory for the remainder of the campaign.

Sugar beet will continue to be diverted and processed at factories located in Bury St Edmunds and Wissington, the body added.

Additional costs from these increased distances will be met and agreed by British Sugar.

"We believe this is the appropriate action following our initial assessment and in the interest of safety whilst a full investigation continues," a spokesperson said.

"We're still very thankful that no-one was injured and we continue to work together with our agricultural and operational teams and growers to ensure that we minimise disruption as best we can to our growers and hauliers."

NFU Sugar Board chair Michael Sly said the shutdown of operations at the factory was 'of particular concern'.

“The recent very low temperatures and heavy frosts have impacted some areas of sugar beet, which now need to be processed quickly," he said.

The recent freezing temperatures has increased the risk of frost damage to sugar beet, with a rising number of cases of damage being reported.

Extremely cold weather followed by sudden thaws could cause the deterioration of roots, the British Beet Research Organisation (BBRO) warned recently.

Mr Sly added: “British Sugar has assured us that everything possible is being done to minimise disruption to growers and hauliers.

"Cantley bound sugar beet [will be] diverted and processed at factories in Bury St Edmunds and Wissington.”