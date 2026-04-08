British Sugar launches scheme with upfront cash for greener farming

Sugar beet growers are being offered upfront payments to adopt more sustainable practices under a new industry scheme backed by British Sugar.

The scheme, launched in partnership with Soil Association Exchange, will see farmers receive “50% of the incentive upfront” to support changes on farm, alongside further payments for verified environmental improvements.

It comes as pressure grows on the sector to cut emissions and improve sustainability while maintaining productivity.

British Sugar has committed funding to the scheme, which will reward growers for progress across areas including soil health, water, biodiversity and carbon.

The scheme allows growers to register verified improvements and access funding linked to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Participation is voluntary.

Dan Green, agriculture director at British Sugar, described the move as “an exciting first for our industry” and encouraged growers to get involved.

He said the approach reflects a wider push to balance environmental demands with production, helping farmers meet “rising environmental expectations while continuing to supply customers with responsibly produced homegrown sugar”.

He added the Soil Association Exchange provides “an independent, practical, and clear way to track sustainability improvements, benchmark progress, and access tailored support — all without adding unnecessary complexity”.

The initiative is intended to strengthen collaboration across the sector, with Mr Green saying it is “about partnership and moving forward together with growers at the heart of the journey to build a more resilient and sustainable future for British sugar beet”.

Joseph Gridley, chief executive of Soil Association Exchange, said the partnership would help reduce the risks farmers face when adopting new practices.

He said: “It’s incredibly exciting to partner with British Sugar, and to be able offer new funding to their growers.”

He added: “We know that trying new practices inherently carries risk, and we hope this new financial and advisory support will give the reassurance that farmers need and accelerate the transition of sugar beet to a more resilient and lower emission future.”

The Soil Association Exchange already works with more than 2,000 farmers, covering around 4% of UK farmland, and is backed by major supply chain businesses including Lloyds Bank, Marks & Spencer, Mars and Tesco.

The scheme is part of Defra’s ADOPT-funded Farming Innovation Programme, delivered in partnership with Innovate UK, which supports farmer-led trials to generate practical, real-world evidence.

The work is expected to help growers cut emissions, improve sustainability and maintain profitable sugar beet production.