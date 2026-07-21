British Sugar plans to end Cantley beet processing

More than a century of sugar beet processing at Cantley could end in February 2027 under plans to reduce British Sugar’s factory network from four sites to three.

The company has proposed concentrating beet processing at Bury St Edmunds, Newark and Wissington. British Sugar said the three factories had enough capacity to produce the same volume of sugar as its current four-site operation.

The business expects to continue supplying retail and industrial customers while maintaining its market position.

All employees at Norfolk-based site are likely to be affected, with consultation now due to begin with Unite, British Sugar’s recognised trade union, and other staff representatives.

The proposal concerns the end of beet processing rather than a confirmed closure of the entire site. Cantley will continue operating normally throughout the forthcoming campaign while the consultation takes place.

Subject to the outcome, British Sugar will consider possible future uses for the site once beet processing has ended.

Cantley growers will still be invited to produce sugar beet for the 2027/28 campaign and beyond. However, the company has not explained which factories would receive their beet or how future transport arrangements would operate.

British Sugar said the proposal followed a review intended to improve efficiency, restore competitiveness and support the long-term future of the UK sugar industry.

Managing director Keith Packer said: “This proposal has not been taken lightly. It follows a thorough review of the business and reflects a combination of external pressures, including low average European sugar prices, high energy costs and a market-wide, long-term gradual decline in volumes over time.”

He said the remaining three factories would be able to meet customer demand, while acknowledging the uncertainty facing Cantley employees, their families and the wider community.

NFU Sugar said it was “extremely disappointed” by the proposal and called for greater certainty for affected growers.

NFU Sugar Board chair Kit Papworth said: “Growers supplying Cantley have supported the industry for decades and will rightly be very concerned about the proposed closure and potential impact on their farming businesses.”

Mr Papworth said the proposed closure came at a critical time for the UK sugar beet sector and raised concerns that British Sugar could reduce its commitment to domestically grown beet.

He also linked the pressures facing the industry to the deregulation of the European sugar market in 2017 and government trade policy allowing greater quantities of duty-free sugar to be imported into the UK.

NFU Sugar is seeking a public commitment from British Sugar that UK-grown sugar beet will not be displaced by imported beet or cane sugar.

The factory has been part of the local area for more than 100 years.

Existing packaging facilities at Bury St Edmunds, Newark and Wissington would be retained under the plans, with Newark continuing to supply the company’s brown sugar customers.

British Sugar said it remained confident in the future of the domestic sugar sector and believed a smaller factory network would help the business remain competitive.

Cantley will continue processing beet during the next campaign, but the long-term future of the site and the arrangements for growers supplying it remain unresolved.