British Sugar's end of campaign support welcomed after wet harvest

Growers have welcomed British Sugar’s announcement today committing to cover 75% of their diversion costs following a difficult harvest.

With growers incurring additional costs in lifting beet in wet conditions, British Sugar has recognised the financial impact it could have had on growers to have to also cover haulage costs in delivering beet to an alternative site.

This year's sugar beet campaign has coincided with one of the wettest autumn and winter periods on record.

British Sugar has also unveiled major investment in equipment at its three processing sites to decrease slice to achieve a timely end to the campaign.

A spokesperson for the processor said: "Given the wet conditions, we will be reducing slice rates at our Bury St Edmunds, Cantley and Wissington factories.

"This will support increasing the campaign length, to allow growers to deliver to their contracted factory.

"We will continue to maximise the slice rate at Newark with available beet supply."

NFU Sugar said it was 'pleased' to see the announcements, calling it a 'difficult' harvest this year due to the wet weather.

"NFU Sugar has welcomed British Sugar’s announcement today committing to cover 75% of growers’ diversion costs," it said.

"We recognise that the greater capacity that has been temporarily added will also help reduce the risk of bottlenecks, allowing growers, contractors and hauliers to make the most of opportunities to lift."