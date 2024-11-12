British Sugar submits plans to build new 'green' sugar beet drier

British Sugar has submitted an application to construct a new 'green' sugar beet drier at its factory in Wissington, Norfolk.

The sugar beet processor said the drier would be an extension to its current plant, which is located near Downham Market.

This factory is the largest of its kind in the UK, employing some 160 workers.

British Sugar told Eastern Daily Press that the drier would allow steam produced elsewhere in the plant to be used to dry leftover beet pulp to make animal feed.

The same process is currently carried out using gas burners to heat the beet, according to processor.

It explained that using steam would save 50,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year.

British Sugar is the sole processor of the UK’s beet sugar crop, working with around 2,300 growers in the East of England, East Midlands and Yorkshire.

The processor's four factories can produce up to 1.2 million tonnes of sugar annually.