BTV-3 vaccine approved in Scotland but concerns remain

Sheep farmers are being encouraged to consult their vets before deciding to vaccinate their flocks following the approval of bluetongue virus vaccines in Scotland.

The Scottish region of the National Sheep Association (NSA) welcomed the approval, calling it a "reassuring" development for the sheep sector.

However, it also warned that farmers need to be aware of key considerations surrounding vaccine supply, effectiveness and reporting requirements.

“It was inevitable that Scotland would fall in line with England and approve BTV vaccines," said Peter Myles, chair of the NSA Scottish region.

"It is reassuring that the option to vaccinate is now in the toolbox. However, understanding the challenges around bluetongue vaccine supply and the vaccine claims is important.

"Vaccinating will not protect livestock totally, but it should suppress symptoms and prevent death and major financial impacts.”

Mr Myles also noted the unpredictability of the disease’s spread, as the midges that carry bluetongue are heavily influenced by weather conditions.

“It is remarkably difficult to predict disease progress as the Culicoides midge is so weather dependent," he said.

"Regardless of how our summer is affected we now know the Royal Highland Show has already taken the decision to deny animals access to the event from the restricted zone."

As part of its guidance for farmers, the NSA strongly recommends that any decision to vaccinate be made in close consultation with a veterinary professional.

A vet can help assess flock risk, explore the suitability of available vaccines and clarify the implications of either vaccinating or not.

The use of BTV vaccines remains voluntary in Scotland, and the responsibility lies with individual farming businesses.

The NSA notes that the three currently permitted vaccines—Syzavul BTV3, BLUEVAC-3, and Bultavo-3—offer varying levels of protection.

While they can reduce clinical signs and mortality, they do not fully prevent infection or transmission. Reported costs for the vaccines range from £2.40 to £5 per dose.

The sheep sector group also warns that supply chain limitations may lead to several weeks’ delay between ordering and delivery.

Farmers are advised to place orders promptly. Early orders will help demonstrate national demand and may influence manufacturers to allocate more supply to the UK market, it says.

The NSA recommends that farmers make use of available tools, such as AHDB’s return-on-investment calculator and the Ruminant Health and Welfare decision support tool.

These can help evaluate factors like stock density, breeding status, farm location, and potential financial impact.

The NSA also stresses the importance of compliance with reporting requirements. In Scotland, all livestock vaccinated with any of the approved vaccines must be recorded through the ScotEID system.