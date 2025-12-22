Cages and crates targeted in sweeping farm welfare reforms

Farmers are being urged to prepare for far-reaching changes to livestock systems as the government sets out what it describes as the biggest overhaul of farm animal welfare rules in a generation.

Defra will publish its new Animal Welfare Strategy on Monday 22 December, outlining plans to phase out confinement systems, change slaughter practices and strengthen protections for livestock in England and Wales.

While ministers say the reforms are essential to keep pace with welfare science and public expectations, farming businesses face significant transition decisions around infrastructure, costs and long-term planning.

Central to the strategy are proposals to move away from colony cages for laying hens and pig farrowing crates, alongside commitments to address welfare concerns linked to carbon dioxide stunning of pigs.

The strategy also includes plans to introduce humane slaughter requirements for farmed fish and promote the use of slower-growing meat chicken breeds.

The government says the changes will be reminder of a phased approach, developed in consultation with farmers and industry bodies, but many of the proposals signal a fundamental shift in how livestock is housed and managed.

Farm groups have previously warned that without clear timelines and financial support, welfare reform risks placing additional pressure on already tight margins.

Defra Secretary Emma Reynolds said: “We’re a nation of animal lovers. This government is delivering the most ambitious animal welfare strategy in a generation.”

She said the strategy would “raise welfare standards for animals in the home, on the farm and in the wild”, adding that ministers were planning to ban caged hens and tackle practices that compromise welfare.

Alongside housing and slaughter reforms, the strategy reinforces new livestock worrying laws aimed at protecting farm animals from dog attacks.

Farmers in England and Wales are expected to benefit from tougher penalties and greater police powers, with ministers acknowledging the emotional and financial impact such incidents can have on farming families.

However, concerns have been raised by parts of the livestock and processing sector that key welfare risks remain unaddressed.

Tony Goodger, head of communications at the Association of Independent Meat Suppliers (AIMS), said: “As the largest industry body representing the abattoir sector [we will] carefully consider the implications for our members and, where required, respond to proposed consultations.”

He added that AIMS was “very concerned that the strategy fails to address one of the main threats to animal welfare faced by farmers, hauliers, and abattoirs, namely the activities of ideologically driven extremists”.

Mr Goodger said such actions “often cause unnecessary stress to the animals at their target sites resulting in high levels of stress, injury and on several occasions death through suffocation”.

He urged ministers to take firmer action, saying: “We perceive a failure of enforcement” and called on the government “to adopt a more robust approach to these individuals and groups who seek to disrupt the lawful operation of the livestock farming and processing sectors”, which he noted are designated as areas of critical national infrastructure.

Animal welfare organisations broadly welcomed the strategy, while stressing the importance of delivery. Compassion in World Farming said commitments to phase out cages and farrowing crates would benefit millions of animals each year, while retailers including Waitrose said higher welfare standards reflect consumer expectations but must be implemented in a way that is workable for producers.

The government said it would work with farmers, processors and charities to deliver the strategy by the end of 2030, with further consultations and legislation expected.

For farming and processing businesses, the reforms mark a clear direction of travel — but one that raises urgent questions about support, enforcement and how welfare is protected across the entire supply chain.