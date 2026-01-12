Cages for laying hens could be phased out by 2032 under new welfare plans

The use of cages for laying hens could be ended by 2032 and painful practices on lambs tightened under new government plans announced today.

Ministers have set out proposals aimed at raising welfare standards for millions of farm animals, while maintaining food production and supporting a sustainable farming sector.

Under the plans, all colony cage systems used for laying hens would be phased out across the UK, including among smaller producers. Enriched colony cages currently account for just over 20% of shell egg production.

The proposed changes follow commitments already made by major retailers, including Sainsbury’s and Aldi, to sell only cage-free eggs. The government says the move reflects both industry direction and strong public backing for higher welfare standards.

Alongside reforms for poultry, the government is consulting on tighter restrictions around sheep practices such as castration and tail docking.

These procedures are widely used and can cause pain to lambs, particularly where they are carried out without anaesthetic or pain relief.

Under the proposals, farmers would be expected to take steps to minimise pain where castration or tail docking is unavoidable. This could include greater use of pain relief and improved access to alternative methods, reflecting the latest scientific evidence.

The measures follow advice from the independent Animal Welfare Committee. Farming Minister Dame Angela Eagle said: “We are committed to improving the lives of farm animals and to supporting farmers to produce food sustainably, profitably and to the high standards consumers expect.”

She added: “British consumers want high animal welfare standards and these measures reflect those values, creating healthier livestock and high welfare food production.”

Animal welfare organisations welcomed the announcement. Anthony Field, head of Compassion in World Farming UK, said: “We warmly welcome the UK government’s leadership in honouring a key commitment in its Animal Welfare Strategy by swiftly launching a consultation on phasing out the use of cages for laying hens.”

He described the move as “an important and long-awaited step towards ending the cage age”, adding that phasing out cages for millions of hens “cannot come soon enough”.

Field also welcomed the proposals on lamb welfare, saying: “Lambs are routinely subjected to painful, unnecessary mutilations,” and that castration and tail docking are “usually carried out without anaesthetic or pain relief, causing great suffering”.

The government said the plans mark a first step towards delivering its pledge to introduce the most ambitious animal welfare reforms in a generation.

They sit within the wider Animal Welfare Strategy, which builds on recent legislation strengthening protections for farm animals and livestock.

Both sets of proposals will now be subject to eight-week consultations opening today, allowing impacts on farmers and trade to be fully considered.

Ministers say they are committed to working with farmers to manage change, while encouraging industry and welfare groups to share their views.