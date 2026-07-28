Calf crypto pressure drives 143% rise in antibiotic sales

Sales of an antibiotic used against calf cryptosporidiosis have risen by 143% in five years, prompting renewed calls for prevention-led disease control.

The latest government Veterinary Investigation Diagnosis Analysis report identifies cryptosporidiosis as the second most common bovine diagnosis and the leading enteric pathogen in neonatal and pre-weaned calves.

Sales of paromomycin, licensed to reduce diarrhoea associated with diagnosed Cryptosporidium parvum, increased from 96kg to 233kg over the five-year period.

However, sales data do not show how many calves were treated or how the medicine was used on individual farms.

The increase comes amid concerns that routine or widespread use could create greater selection pressure and contribute to resistance.

Dr Kat Baxter-Smith, veterinary adviser at MSD Animal Health, said the figures reinforced the need for farmers and vets to focus on prevention and responsible antibiotic use.

“Management of cryptosporidiosis requires a multi-pronged approach, as there is no silver bullet for its control,” she said.

MSD’s Five-Point Plan for Cryptosporidiosis Control focuses on diagnosis, colostrum management, calf housing and hygiene, prevention and appropriate treatment.

Dr Baxter-Smith said farms should assess each part of their control strategy rather than relying on one measure alone.

“The Five-Point Plan for Cryptosporidiosis Control is a good starting point to help farmers and their vets identify the areas that need attention,” she said.

This could include improving colostrum management, reviewing hygiene routines, using vaccination where appropriate and introducing veterinary-led treatment protocols when infection pressure is high.

“Successful control depends on addressing each of those areas together,” she added.

MSD Animal Health, which markets the Bovilis Cryptium vaccine, said vaccination could form part of a wider control programme.

The vaccine is administered to cows during the third trimester, stimulating antibodies that are transferred to calves through colostrum and transition milk.

Dr Baxter-Smith stressed that vaccination should be used alongside other management measures rather than as a standalone response.

“The vaccine is just one part of the Five-Point Plan for Cryptosporidiosis Control,” she said.

She added that reducing the number of diarrhoea cases could lower treatment requirements during the period when calves are most vulnerable.

“Every case of diarrhoea that can be prevented is potentially one less calf requiring treatment,” Dr Baxter-Smith said.

“Prevention isn't just good for calf health; it also helps protect the effectiveness of antibiotics for the future and saves money and time.”

The rise in paromomycin sales comes as the livestock industry develops a UK Ruminant Antibiotic Stewardship Roadmap.

Expected later this year, the roadmap will influence how antimicrobial use and resistance data are collected, reported and used to demonstrate progress across the country.

Dr Baxter-Smith said prevention should remain central to herd-health planning as the industry works to improve calf health and protect the future effectiveness of antibiotics.