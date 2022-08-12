Caligula receives approval for disease control in sugar beet

Caligula, the foliar fungicide containing fluopyram and prothioconazole from Bayer Crop Science, has been authorised for use in sugar beet.

The news will be welcomed by growers given that this is the last season for Escolta (cyproconazole + trifloxystrobin) and the increasing need to achieve better control of the late-season disease, Cercospora leaf spot.

The authorisation, granted by the Chemicals Regulation Division of the Health & Safety Executive on 2 August 2022, allows for a single application after 1 September at a maximum rate of 1.2 L/ha.

Bayer’s recommended rate is 1.0 L/ha. A condition of the authorisation is that sugar beet tops treated with Caligula must be disposed of and not fed to livestock.

Antonia Walker, Bayer root crop campaign manager, said the authorisation for Caligula would help growers protect yield potential.

“For the 2022 season, the restriction of a single application after 1 September means that for the majority of growers Caligula will be the third and final spray of the season.

"Several years of trials demonstrate that Caligula offers unrivalled protection against Cercospora leaf spot suggesting it will become the default choice for the third spray of the season.

"We are continuing to gather the data needed to support authorisation for two applications per crop,” explained Miss Walker.

The discovery in 2016 of Cercospora isolates demonstrating reduced sensitivity to strobilurin fungicides at sites in Beccles, Suffolk and Penzance, Cornwall, has underlined the need to respect resistance management guidelines.

The authorisation for Caligula will help growers observe this advice, Miss Walker explained.

“Growers should apply no more than two strobilurin-containing fungicides during the season, but independent trials show that if rust and powdery mildew are to be kept at bay, applications should be no more than four-weeks apart.

"The authorisation for Caligula means growers can protect crops against the principal disease threats while keeping the door closed to Cercospora."