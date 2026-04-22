Call for emergency soil scheme as arable sector faces worst year in decades

Arable farmers could stop planting crops this autumn without urgent support, as the sector faces its worst financial year in at least two decades, industry leaders have warned.

The Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV) said rising input costs and disruption linked to the Gulf conflict are placing severe strain on growers, prompting calls for a new Soil Improvement and Resilience Scheme.

Fertiliser and fuel prices have surged due to supply chain disruption, while crop values such as wheat have failed to keep pace, leaving many producers facing a significant financial hit.

Jeremy Moody, secretary and adviser to the CAAV, said the situation could force difficult decisions on farm.

“This may make it rational for some farmers not to plant crops this autumn for the 2027 harvest – leaving the land fallow instead,” he said.

The warning raises concerns that reduced planting could cut domestic food production, following several challenging seasons for the arable sector.

Early warning signs are already emerging overseas, offering a stark indication of what could follow in the UK.

A survey in Australia by AUSVEG found 27% of growers have reduced or stopped planting due to uncertainty linked to the conflict, while 53% reported having less than three weeks of diesel available. Fuel costs were 74% higher, and 19% said they had chosen not to harvest crops because of rising production and haulage costs.

In response, the CAAV is proposing a one-off scheme to encourage growers to establish green manure crops rather than leaving land idle.

The approach would involve sowing mixed legume cover crops, such as vetch and clover. These crops help improve soil structure and fertility, while maintaining productivity and preparing land for future planting.

Mr Moody said the proposal could deliver both immediate and longer-term benefits.

“The green manure could be used under the current challenging geopolitical circumstances, signalling a culture of soil improvement for both resilience and productivity, as well as preparation for more extreme weather conditions,” he said.

He added that the proposal offers a practical alternative to leaving land unproductive.

“While farmers might decide to leave land fallow, a one-off scheme to establish a mixed green legume manure after harvest could provide a positive purpose for improvement and a single, simple signal of direction with lasting benefits.”

The CAAV is urging the government to act quickly, calling for the scheme to be introduced in June alongside the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI), rather than later in the year.

“It should be offered to all in June alongside or with the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) to be a clear practical option in time for planning for the autumn,” Mr Moody said.

“Leaving it to the September SFI window would be too late for greatest effectiveness given the planning requirements of arable farming.”

The CAAV said the proposal offers a clear opportunity for government intervention, with a simple design and payments set to cover establishment costs and give growers confidence to take part.

“This is one area where the government can proactively seize the moment to good effect and answer a problem with an opportunity,” Mr Moody added.

The organisation said the plan represents a chance for ministers to respond to immediate pressures while improving soil health and resilience, as pressure builds to act before autumn planting decisions are made.