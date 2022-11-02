Calls for APHA to be adequately resourced amid bird flu crisis

An MP who is the only vet in the Commons has called for the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) to be adequately resourced amid the UK's largest ever outbreak of bird flu.

Dr Neil Hudson, MP for Penrith and The Border, made the call in the House of Commons as part of an urgent ministerial statement.

He said the ongoing avian influenza outbreak had highlighted the need for "robust animal disease control infrastructure".

Defra has implemented measures to control the outbreak, including a looming mandatory housing order for all birds in England.

The department has also updated the bird flu compensation available to farmers and keepers.

But despite being on the frontline of the UK’s biosecurity defences, APHA was recently at the centre of a damning report calling for urgent redevelopment of its headquarters in Weybridge, Surrey.

The National Audit Office (NAO), which scrutinises public spending for parliament, urged more funding for APHA, which it said needed £2.8bn to transform its Surrey site.

However, the animal health agency has only formally secured £1.2 billion from the Treasury.

MPs recently heard evidence from veterinary experts, government officials and even the APHA’s chief executive during a recent sitting of the Public Accounts Committee.

Speaking afterwards, Dr Hudson said it was "crucial" that APHA was "resourced adequately and future proofed."

“My thoughts go out to the farmers, vets and officials on the front line coping with and tackling the disease at this incredibly stressful time.

“This avian influenza outbreak has brought our scientific capabilities for managing animal diseases into sharp relief.

“Having been in the front line as a vet during 2001’s tragic foot and mouth crisis, I know only too well the horrendous consequences animal disease outbreaks can have on our rural communities and our mental health.

“We must stand up for these farmers and communities and properly fund the APHA, otherwise the consequences in the future could be devastating.”