Calls for new agri hub and mart to be built in Cowbridge

Calls are being made for a new multi-purpose agri-hub and market to be built in Cowbridge following the demolition of the old livestock mart in 2020.

Industry bodies, including the Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW), are putting forward the idea to bring back a mart in the Vale of Glamorgan town, as well as a multi-purpose resource.

The market was closed for good in September 2020, leaving local farmers with a 45-mile trip to sell their livestock. The site is now a car park.

The effects of the closure of the market were felt across a wide area, according to the FUW, but especially by the local communities.

With the demolition it, the alternative options to sell cattle or sheep are situated an hours' drive in either direction.

And with restrictions is place for hauling livestock over 65km, the union says this is an additional cost for producers, along with the impact on their carbon footprint.

FUW member Charlotte Llewellyn of Cefncolstyn Farm, Pentyrch said: "If the Welsh government is genuine about promoting sustainable farming, then butchers need local abattoirs processing local livestock from local markets produced by local farmers.

"In Glamorgan the nearest livestock markets are Raglan, Ross or Brecon - this does not support farmers trying to be carbon neutral or negative.

"Neither does it support restaurants trying to buy ingredients with low green miles nor public attempting to do their part to reduce global warming by choosing to consume local produce."

The benefits of having somewhere to chat to other farmers are also huge. "Farming can be a lonely business," Ms Llewellyn added.

"Day to day running of a busy farm can be stressful enough and therefore a local market is crucial for the welfare of farmers, their livestock and the environment."

As discussions get underway, there is a desire is to enable the surrounding areas to benefit from an asset which will form part of a rural hub or agri hub.

The vision is that this resource will have a meeting room, hot desk facilities for all types of business, catering facilities and the building will be as multi-functioning as possible.

The FUW says it is in discussion with the local councils to move the project forward.

Sharon Pritchard, FUW county executive officer for Gwent & Glamorgan said: "Glamorgan County is very enthusiastic about the potential new agri hub.

"With ideas for the project from YFC members and FUW members alike we as a Union are working hard alongside the Vale of Glamorgan Council to bring the agri hub to fruition."