Calls for total ban on personal meat imports amid disease outbreaks

Calls have been made for an immediate total ban on all personal imports of meat products to safeguard the UK livestock sector from numerous disease fronts.

AIMS, formally known as the Association of Independent Meat Suppliers, said there was a 'significant biosecurity risk' as personal meat imports can enter the UK unchecked.

It urged the UK government to implement a 'comprehensive ban' on this amid 'imminent threats' posed by foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and African swine fever (ASF).

The recent outbreak of FMD in water buffalo near Berlin has led to the UK banning imports of live animals and meat and dairy products from Germany.

Last year, the government banned all personal imports of pork and pork products from the EEA (European Economic Area), the Faroe Islands, Greenland and Switzerland.

However, products manufactured and packaged to EU commercial standards and weigh less than a maximum of 2kg are still allowed.

Dr Jason Aldiss, executive director at AIMS, said it was urgent for the UK government to do more to 'protect our nation's livestock'.

“Personal imports of meat products continue to enter the country unchecked, particularly through our airports," he noted.

“This loophole presents a significant biosecurity risk, as both FMD and ASF viruses can survive in fresh and cured meat products for extended periods, remaining highly infectious."

Dr Aldiss warned that UK airports had become critical points of vulnerability, as the lack of stringent controls allowed passengers to bring in meat products without adequate scrutiny.

"A single discarded ham sandwich in areas like the New Forest or the Forest of Dean, where wild boar populations are prevalent, could trigger a catastrophic outbreak," he warned.

The agri-livestock sector is a vital contributor to the UK's GDP, and an incursion of FMD or ASF would likely have devastating economic consequences.

The 2001 FMD outbreak resulted in the slaughter of over six million animals and caused financial losses estimated at £8 billion.

AIMS said more investment was also needed in robust screening and enforcement measures at all UK entry points, such as ports, the channel tunnel and airports, to prevent illegal meat imports.

Dr Aldiss said the 'time for half measures has passed': "To safeguard our livestock industry and the broader economy, the UK must act decisively to eliminate the risk posed by personal meat imports.

"We call on the government to prioritise this issue and implement the necessary measures without delay," he concluded.