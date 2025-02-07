Calls made for new Scotland-only Machinery Theft Bill

Calls have been made for a new Scotland-only Machinery Theft Bill, as farmers and crofters continue to see a rise in the costs of this crime.

The idea, similar to what is in place in England and Wales, was made during a rural crime session at the Scottish parliament, hosted by Rachael Hamilton MSP.

Police officers from the National Rural Crime Unit attended the NFU Mutual-sponsored event on Thursday (6 February) to discuss the issue of machinery theft in Scotland.

The session also demonstrated the impact of wider rural crime incidents on farmers, while encouraging politicians to consider legislative solutions to tackle future incidents.

At the event, NFU Mutual called for a Machinery Theft Bill in Scotland, similar to the Equipment Theft (Prevention) Act in England and Wales, first announced in 2023.

The costs of crime across rural Scotland have soared in recent years, with farmers and rural businesses frequently highlighting their concern over the issue.

Particularly, the theft of agricultural machinery and equipment can cause serious food production delays and business disruptions for farmers and crofters.

NFU Mutual rural affairs specialist, Hannah Binns suggested that this issue was becoming more organised and determined in nature.

She said: "It is clear that co-ordinated efforts from insurers, farmers, manufacturers, police and politicians are key in providing a united response to the challenge presented by organised criminals and opportunistic thieves.

“A Machinery Theft Bill in Scotland could help deter and prevent future thefts, and we look forward to working with industry and lawmakers to push this forward.”

The Equipment Theft (Prevention) Act for England and Wales, which came in force in February 2024, aims to prevent both the theft and re-sale of agricultural equipment.

It ensures immobilisers and forensic marking is fitted to machinery such as quad bikes and ATVs, as a standard.

Superintendent Andrew Huddleston, of the National Rural Crime Unit who attended the drop-in session, said MSPs showed 'great interest' in the same idea for Scotland.

“I am pleased that many have shown support for the call to insist on valuable machines having basic security to reduce thefts in the first place and forensic marking so we can stand a chance of returning it to its owners.”

The latest figures by NFU Mutual on rural crime show that the cost of it for the whole of the UK was nearly £53 million in 2023.