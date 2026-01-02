Cambridge vet school faces closure as NFU sounds alarm on animal health

Veterinary shortages in rural Britain could deepen sharply after the NFU warned that plans to close the University of Cambridge’s veterinary school would deal a serious blow to animal health and farm businesses.

The union has urged the university to rethink proposals that would see veterinary teaching end in 2032, ahead of a key meeting of Cambridge’s general board in January that could determine the programme’s future.

If the plans proceed, the final intake of undergraduate veterinary students would begin in October, marking the start of a phased closure.

Writing to vice-chancellor Professor Deborah Prentice, the NFU said the loss of the school would come at a time when the UK is already facing acute shortages of vets, particularly in farm animal and public sector roles.

The impact is already being felt most severely in rural, remote and island communities, where limited access to veterinary services can have direct consequences for animal welfare, disease surveillance and farm viability.

“Cambridge Veterinary School has a century-long legacy shaping the profession and British agriculture,” the NFU said in its letter. “Its closure would undermine efforts to train future farm vets and maintain academic excellence.”

The union also pointed to the university’s longstanding links with the farming sector, adding: “The university is a valued NFU member and we trust it recognises the critical need for accessible veterinary services and expertise.”

Beyond education, the proposed closure could have wide-ranging effects on jobs and infrastructure. Around 150 staff could be affected, while the future of the university’s flagship farm would also be put at risk. The farm is a centre for sustainable farming research and practical training, as well as wider public engagement.

“Beyond higher education, the farm supports school-age learners as a LEAF demonstration site, fostering agricultural awareness in consumers,” the NFU said.

“Its loss would significantly reduce opportunities for future veterinary professionals and undermine efforts to promote sustainability and public engagement in agriculture.”

The letter was signed by NFU East regional director Dr Zoe Leach, National Livestock Board chair David Barton and National Dairy Board chair Paul Tompkins, who urged the university to maintain the teaching programme to “ensure continued leadership in veterinary science and resilience in animal health systems”.

Campaigners have also mobilised in opposition to the proposals, with a website, Save the Vet School, launched to support efforts to keep the teaching programme in place as pressure on the university continues to grow.