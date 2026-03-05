Cambridge vet school saved after opposition from farmers and vets

Plans to close the University of Cambridge’s veterinary school have been abandoned after strong opposition from farmers and vets.

The decision comes amid growing concern about a national shortage of farm vets, which industry groups warned could worsen if the course was shut down.

Cambridge has now confirmed the veterinary school will remain open, following calls from the NFU and the British Veterinary Association to reconsider the proposal.

The NFU had written to the university before Christmas and raised the issue publicly, warning that closing the school would have serious consequences for veterinary training and livestock health.

At a meeting in February, the university’s governing board agreed the institution would continue admitting students to the veterinary course, although it said new leadership would be required to address challenges facing the school.

In confirming the decision, the board acknowledged “the strength of feeling in the community around Cambridge continuing to offer veterinary education”.

The NFU welcomed the outcome, highlighting the importance of maintaining a strong pipeline of trained vets entering the agricultural sector.

Farm vets play a vital role in livestock health, disease prevention and food safety across the UK.

NFU East regional policy manager Charles Hesketh said the organisation was pleased the university had listened to concerns raised by farmers.

“We are very pleased to see that the University of Cambridge vet school will remain open,” he said.

“There is already a national shortage of farm vets, so there were major concerns over the proposals to close this.”

Hesketh said access to skilled veterinary professionals is critical for maintaining high standards of animal health and welfare on farms.

“Animal health and welfare is always a top priority for farmers so this change is most welcome,” he said.

“The NFU wrote to the university over this issue to highlight the impact this closure would have had, and we praise them for engaging with us, for listening and taking this decision.”

He added that keeping the veterinary school open would help maintain the pipeline of qualified vets needed in the region.

“It’s vital that we keep that pipeline of skilled, high quality vets going in the region,” he said.

“The University of Cambridge really is a leader in this sector so hopefully, now this decision has been made, this will continue to be the case for many years to come.”

In its letter to vice-chancellor Professor Deborah Prentice, the NFU urged the council and general board to reconsider the proposed closure, citing the school’s strategic role in veterinary education and research.

The union also warned the move could jeopardise the future of the university’s flagship farm, which supports sustainable farming research and practical veterinary training.

The site also operates as a LEAF demonstration farm, helping educate the public and school-age learners about agriculture and food production.

“Beyond higher education, the farm supports school-age learners as a LEAF demonstration site, fostering agricultural awareness in consumers,” the NFU said in its letter.

“Its loss would significantly reduce opportunities for future veterinary professionals and undermine efforts to promote sustainability and public engagement in agriculture.”

The decision means Cambridge will continue training future generations of vets needed to support the UK’s farming and livestock sectors.