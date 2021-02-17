Cambridgeshire arable farm available to let on 5-year FBT

A Cambridgeshire arable farm extending to around 238 acres is now available on a 5-year farm business tenancy (FBT).

Lower Portland Farm, on the outskirts of Burwell, grows wheat, barley, sugar beet and seed potatoes.

The farm adjoins other tenanted farmland owned by Cambridgeshire County Council.

According to the council, the whole farm has been farmed to a high standard.

The holding is to be re-let from 11 October 2021 subject to possession being obtained from the outgoing tenant.

The farm is comprised of arable land, a farmyard with a range of predominately modern farm buildings and a paddock area.

Lower Portland Farm will be available for viewings on 5 March 2021 between 10am and 4pm.

Cambridgeshire County Council's County Farms Estate extends to 33,000 acres.

In recent years 260 acres of land worth £62m have been sold for development and other use.