Cambs farmer to showcase Controlled Traffic Farming method

P.X. Farms has adopted the CTF farming approach using the same tramlines for machinery – reducing compaction and damage to land and increasing yield

A pioneering Cambridgeshire farmer will showcase his Controlled Traffic Farming method, thought to be a UK-first, at an industry event next month.

James Peck from P.X. Farms has been using CTF across a range of crops, including combinable crops and sugar beet, since 2010.

The method has been deployed across five counties with varying soil types, reducing soil compaction from 86% to 13% in the process.

In 2019 the farmer applied CTF to farming potatoes for the first time and states success in improving efficiency and yield.







P.X. Farms is a multi-faceted agribusiness, farming more than 10,000 acres of combinable crops, potatoes and sugar beet on owned land, farm business tenancy, contract or vegetable licence basis.

Mr Peck said he believes passionately in farming scale and driving forward innovation in the industry.

He has built a business which provides field to mill services that can adapt, innovate and overcome agricultural challenges.

Working closely with specialist machinery manufacturers to modify kit for CTF, his business has been able to devise a system which improves soil health and reduces compaction.

With potatoes, the reduction in soil compaction is expected to be up to 50%, providing lasting soil structure benefits.

Efficiencies have also been achieved by reducing cultivations, improving the yield and ultimately enhancing the profitability of the enterprise.

Mr Peck said: “Our business ethos is to drive innovation and efficiency into farming practices so that the sector is fit for the future.

“We’ve invested heavily in state-of-the-art technology to help create new opportunities, as well as greater efficiencies and yields.”

He added: “We are delighted with the results from our first season using CTF with potatoes. It allows for a greater diversity of crops in the existing broad rotation, which in turn provides the opportunity for a better return back to landowners.”

Mr Peck is speaking at the forthcoming Farming Scotland Conference where he will showcase his innovation to delegates from throughout the Scottish farming sector.