Campaign aims to tackle £100m red mite burden on UK poultry sector

A nationwide red mite awareness month is being launched this July, aiming to combat an issue costing the UK poultry sector over £100 million a year.

The campaign will promote active red mite monitoring across breeding and laying farms, with free monitoring packs offered to help producers assess infestation levels.

Red mites are blood-feeding parasites that stress birds, reduce egg production and quality, and contribute to increased mortality and disease spread.

An estimated 60–85% of UK commercial laying farms are affected by red mites at any one time.

Research by MSD Animal Health shows that even moderate infestations can cost 50p per bird, while severe cases could cost as much as £2.17 per bird annually.

With the national flock standing at 55 million birds, the potential cost to the industry exceeds £101 million.

“For an average farm with 24,000 birds, that’s up to £52,000 a year in losses,” said Katie Pitman, poultry veterinary advisor at MSD Animal Health.

“Red mite are a constant threat to poultry farms, but few realise just how much this issue is costing the industry.”

Ms Pitman stressed the importance of regular monitoring: “Few understand the true scale of a red mite burden on their business as they only come out at night.

"We’re providing free packs that are easy to use and show clearly how bad the infestation is.”

The packs will also come with free refills, encouraging routine checking.

Alistair Chilcott, poultry vet and red mite ambassador, called red mite 'a major problem': “If a producer says they don’t have red mite, it means they aren’t looking.”

Matt Balfour, a vet with St David’s Poultry Team, stressed the importance of monitoring as a cornerstone of longer laying cycles.

“We’re seeing laying cycles extend past 100 weeks with strategic red mite management, improving welfare and farm profitability.”

Mr Balfour said regular monitoring — ideally every eight weeks — should become standard practice.