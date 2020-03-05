Campaign group fails to purchase Trecadwgan Farm at auction

The historical Pembrokeshire county farm was sold for £757,000

Campaigners who wanted to convert a historic farm into a community project have failed in their bid to purchase the property.

The Save Trecadwgan group confirmed they were outbid for Trecadwgan Farm, near Solva, Pembrokeshire.

The 300-acre farm, which dates back to the 15th century and has links to Welsh royalty, was sold for £757,000 to bidders not linked to the group.

Campaigners wanted to turn the farm into a community-run project for local people instead of it going to private hands.







Notable figures who gave their weight behind the campaigner group included Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn.

They said the farm was an 'ideal place' for the community, which could have been based on the principles of feeding local people 'climate-friendly' and 'organic' food.

The group said last year: “This is a perfect community response to the climate emergency and preserving our heritage for public good.

“This is an opportunity to create something wonderful for generations to come if the county council can work with us and stop the auction.”

Pembrokeshire council confirmed the sale on Wednesday 4 March.