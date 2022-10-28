Campaign to put spotlight on dairy calf strategy progress

A campaign will put a spotlight on the progress being made by the industry to ensure all dairy-bred calves are reared with care and for a purpose, as part of the dairy or beef supply chains.

The dairy industry’s second Great British Calf Week takes place in November with a series of on-farm and virtual events which focus on successful calf management.

Farmers will have the opportunity to participate in the events, webinars, and farm walks where they can hear from experts and have their questions answered.

The AHDB and the NFU are coordinating the one-week campaign, taking place from 16 November to 23 November.

Jenny Gibbons, AHDB’s animal health senior scientist, said areas to be covered were of importance to both dairy and beef calf rearers.

"Topics will include sexed and beef semen selection and breeding for the right carcass for the right outlet," she explained.

“Breeding economically attractive calves is the starting point, but once the calf is born, ultimately it needs to be given the best start to live and be well cared for so there will also be a focus on optimising winter housing to grow healthy calves.”

NFU dairy board chair Michael Oakes added that the initiative was a great way of raising awareness and celebrating the progress made by the industry since the launch of the GB Calf Strategy.

He said: "The week will offer a varied programme of events during which farmers can engage with the work being carried out to ensure all dairy-bred calves are reared for a purpose as part of the dairy or beef supply chains.

“I would encourage all farmers to get involved, either in person or remotely, to learn more about the opportunities available to them in their own calf management systems.”

The week’s activities will kick off at AgriScot in Edinburgh. A week later, on 23 November, a panel discussion addressing ‘Dairy-beef: the past, present and future’ as part of the Total Dairy Conference in Stratford upon Avon will conclude the week’s activities.

Over the weekend, farmers will take to social media to discuss the qualities they look out for in their calves and the key skills needed to successfully rear calves.