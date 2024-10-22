Campaigners accuse Labour of diluting poultry welfare standards

Campaigners have accused the Labour government of diluting animal welfare standards by changing the law to legalise the carrying of chickens by their legs.

The legislation change is set to be the new government’s first known animal policy, as well as the first dilution of EU animal welfare protections post-Brexit.

But animal welfare campaigners at the Animal Law Foundation have called the practice 'currently illegal, and harmful'.

Handling chickens by the legs "causes significant pain and distress, and injuries like fractures and dislocations", according to the charity.

Under European Transport Regulation 1/2005, which still applies in the UK, it is forbidden to lift chickens by their legs on farms and during loading and unloading.

The government previously argued it was not illegal and stated this in its Codes of Practice, which the Animal Law Foundation threatened legal action over.

However, the government has now conceded the practice is currently illegal and in response to a pre action protocol letter sent by the foundation, the government said it would take steps to permit the practice.

Edie Bowles, executive director at the Animal Law Foundation, said it was 'shocking' that Labour had chosen a dilution of welfare protections as its first animal welfare policy.

"It is especially surprising given it is the first dilution of an EU animal welfare protection since Brexit," he added.

"The British people do not want this, they want animal welfare standards high and enforced."