Canada becomes UK's second-biggest market for beef exports

UK red meat exports to Canada surged in 2024, with beef volumes rising by 252% to 7,385 tonnes, worth £26m—representing a 156% increase in value year-on-year.

Exports of pig meat also grew, up 10% in volume to 1,138 tonnes and valued at £5 million, marking a 112% rise compared to the previous year.

These strong export figures have placed Canada as the UK’s second-largest market for beef and the fifth-largest for pig meat, underscoring its growing significance to British red meat producers.

Building on this momentum, AHDB's international trade development team has been promoting British beef, lamb, and pork at SIAL Canada in Toronto this week.

The international trade show, one of the most influential in North America, draws over 1,000 exhibitors from 44 countries and more than 21,000 industry professionals.

Susana Morris, AHDB senior trade development manager said: "While sheep meat exports to Canada last year were challenging, shipments of beef and pig meat were very encouraging.

"In 2024 Canada was our second biggest export market for beef and the fifth-biggest market for pig meat, highlighting its importance to the red meat industry.

"Maintaining a wide portfolio of markets for our world-class produce is essential in helping add value to our red meat sector," she explained.

Full year figures from HMRC show that in 2024, UK red meat exports, including offal, surpassed the previous record high set in 2022.

Exports, worth £1.77 billion last year, were underpinned by the performance of beef shipments to Europe in particular.

Total beef offal exports were up 15.2% on the year, adding £70.3m to the sector, and an increase of £9.3m over the value recorded in 2023.