Carbon Week to support farmers on net zero journey

A weeklong initiative dedicated to supporting farmers in bringing their carbon footprint down will launch on Monday.

Starting on 1 March, the week will feature five free webinars to outline the fundamentals of carbon within UK agriculture.

Designed for all crop and livestock systems, they will be delivered by experts from AHDB, ADAS, Promar International and Rothamsted Research.

The week, spearheaded by the AHDB, aims to lay the ground work for farmers to begin or boost measures to cut carbon emissions.

It will range from understanding the basics of carbon, to calculating on-farm carbon footprints and ways of reducing emissions.

It comes as the UK government aims to reduce emissions and achieve net zero by 2050.

Dr Jonathan Foot, AHDB head of environment, said the aim of the week was to deliver a 'carbon 101' to give farmers the tools to begin their net zero journey.

“While carbon has always cost farmers money – the most expensive activities tend to make up the bulk of a farm’s carbon footprint such as animal feed, fertiliser, fuel and energy – it is clear carbon will soon cost farmers in new ways.

“Whether that’s in the form of environmentally focused payments schemes such as ELMS or retailer pressure, farmers will be rewarded for reducing their emissions.

“Therefore, understanding the opportunities each farm has in cutting emissions and subsequently costs, is the first step to more sustainable farming and achieving net zero."

The webinar series follows AHDB’s recent launch of on-farm carbon footprinting, with 40 farms being assessed to determine a custom plan to bring its carbon footprint down.